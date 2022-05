The Binghamton-born comedian and actress Helen Keaney is on a national tour and will stop in Rochester to perform at Comedy @ The Carlson May 13th through May 14th. Keaney has hosted TV shows for Comedy Central, Discovery Health, GSN, TBS, Style Network, E! and is currently Hosting her own show "10 FAVES with Helen Keaney" on HSN. She has also appeared in films and TV Shows including "Tooth Fairy 2," "Billy's Got a Bad Brain," and the '90s cult sitcom "Lost on Earth."

