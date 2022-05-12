ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Vehicle stolen from central Salina residence early Wednesday

 3 days ago
Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a central Salina residence Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said...

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Saline County booking activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Pickup hits Lexus, driver injured in central Salina wreck

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in central Salina late Thursday morning. Kelly Scott, 58, of Hill City, was northbound on Highland Avenue in a 2010 Ford F150 and stopped at the W. Claflin Avenue stop sign. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Scott then pulled out, striking a westbound 2009 Lexus IS250 driven by Kennedy Rater, 21, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
One person killed, several hurt in East-bound Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita Police say that one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. The accident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. the the 6600 block of E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. Initially, the 9-1-1- call reported that a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside. When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash.
WICHITA, KS
Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
SUV stolen after Salina man leaves it running while picking up pizza

A stop for a pizza proved costly for a Salina man Wednesday night. Tanner Reed, 31, of Salina, stopped at Casey's, 215 W. Crawford Street, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to pick up a pizza. He pulled up in front of the doors and left his red 2007 Ford Expedition running while he went inside to get the pizza, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning in south Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 9:59 a.m. at S.W. 32nd and Van Buren. Police at the scene said a white, Nissan Kicks car and a black Pontiac...
TOPEKA, KS
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash near Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was ejected from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning north of Meriden has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened at 4:20 a.m. along K-4 highway, north of Clark Rd. They said Robert Elias, 51, of...
MERIDEN, KS
Cement truck driver killed when vehicle crashes, rolls in southwest Kansas

COATS, Kan. (WIBW) - A cement truck driver was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed and rolled in Barber County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday about two miles south of McAdoo Road and Elm Mills Road. The location was about six miles south of the city of Coats.
COATS, KS
Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Malibu driven by Abby Stous, 38, Manhattan, was northbound on Flush Road two miles west of St. George. The driver failed to yield at the stop...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Southbound lanes of I-35 reopen following crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 40 on Friday afternoon. That’s about 1 mile north of the Haysville / Derby exit. Police and first responders are arriving on the scene. Officials reported three people with potentially serious injuries. The southbound lanes of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
Rock thrown at restaurant window lands Salina man in jail

A Salina man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly threw a landscape rock at a restaurant window. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway, for the report of damage to property, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Employees told police that when...
SALINA, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

