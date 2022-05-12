ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, LA

Roseland woman arrested for allegedly stealing 10k from victim’s bank account

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 49-year-old Roseland for her involvement in stealing almost ten thousand dollars...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Elderly Lutcher woman found dead, son becomes person of interest

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a 68-year-old woman was found deceased in her home. On Saturday, deputies received a call regarding a wellness concern for a woman on 2nd Street in Lutcher. The sheriff’s office and the Gramercy Police Department responded to the call and found Glenda Edler, 68, deceased in her home.
LUTCHER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Roseland, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Three suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested for crimes across the state

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Friday morning after deputies busted a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who targeted vehicles across Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darius Smith, 23-year-old Kenya Randall and 30-year-old Terrance Mundy were arrested for converter thefts "in several jurisdictions in Louisiana."
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identify suspects of a grocery store robbery

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a business burglary which occurred in Independence, in the morning hours of Friday, May 13, 2022. Shortly after 5:00 AM, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the Black Cat Grocery in...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
brproud.com

W. Chalfont Drive shooting suspect in custody after standoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ronald Leduff, 25, was shot in the 500 block of West Chalfont Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting. The suspect is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Checking Account
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

KENTWOOD, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old is missing in Kentwood. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is searching for Sue Ann Williams, 15, who was last seen near Kentwood around 11 p.m. on May 13. The sheriff’s office says that Williams was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts, and black tennis shoes.
KENTWOOD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man accused of raping child in field near Thibodaux

A suspect was arrested after deputies said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux. Marlon Rios, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office began searching for Rios after receiving a call...
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Baton Rouge Police arrest three suspects in death of Gonzales teenager

Baton Rouge Police detectives charged three suspects with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Gonzales teenager in the Tigerland area. The shooting happened on Bob Pettit Boulevard. near a popular bar area south of the LSU campus. According to a news release, investigators believe 23-year-old Denzel Louis,...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after incident in parking lot of local church

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man in connection with an incident that took place on Nebraska St. The incident happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunday, May 8. Edmond Revelle, 20, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy