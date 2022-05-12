ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About the Fendace Collaboration

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
The highly anticipated Fendace collaboration is finally available for purchase.

In September, Donatella Versace and Kim Jones teamed with their respective Versace and Fendi labels to create the Fendace collections, where Versace designed a collection for Fendi and Jones created a collection for Versace. Both collections were launched during a pre-fall 2022 joint fashion show, with pieces modeled by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Amber Valletta and many others.

The Fendace collaboration is now available for purchase , with the collections being sold at pop-ups across the globe and at Versace and Fendi websites and boutiques.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the Fendace collaboration between Versace and Fendi. Read on for more.

What is the Fendace collaboration?

Last September, Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace and Fendi artistic director of women’s and couture Kim Jones teamed on a collaboration , dubbed Fendace, that fused both brands’ design hallmarks and ethos into two collections. The designers did a full creative swap, with Versace creating a “Fendi by Versace” collection, and Jones and Fendi’s Silvia Venturini Fendi creating a “Versace by Fendi” collection.

“It’s a swap rather than a collaboration and, most of all, it is done out of friendship,” Jones said in a statement. “It is the beauty of togetherness after time apart and a celebration of women who have inspired me so much.”

The collections were debuted on a star-studded cast of models including Campbell, Moss, Hadid, Valletta and more.

What do the Fendace collections look like?

Jones’ collection for Versace featured many of the design house’s signature styles, such as safety pins, the iconic Baroque print and sheared furs. Versace’s collection for Fendi embodied the designer’s signature sexy aesthetic with pieces like minidresses, ‘70s-inspired denim pantsuits and shimmery gowns.

Aside from apparel, the collections include handbags, sneakers, heels, belts, hats, scarves and sunglasses, among other accessories.

What does the Fendace campaign look like?

Versace and Fendi’s collections were presented in two campaigns that enlisted another lengthy list of models, such as Campbell, Kristen McMenamy, Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam and Lina Zhang. The campaigns were photographed by Steven Meisel and videos were filmed by Alec Maxwell.

“The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection,” Versace said in a statement. “Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love.”

Where can I buy the Fendace collections?

The full “Versace by Fendi” and “Fendi by Versace” collections will be available at a series of global pop-ups located in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Shenyang, Kuwait and Dubai.

The collections will also partially be available for purchase at Fendi and Versace websites and retail boutiques. Versace stores will offer pieces from the “Fendi by Versace” collection, while Fendi stores will offer styles from the “Versace by Fendi” collection.

When will the Fendace collections be available for purchase?

The entire Fendace collaboration is available for purchase starting Thursday, with some pop-ups open through the end of the month and others extending to mid-June.

The Fendace New York and Los Angeles pop-ups are open until June 19 and Paris’ pop-up is open until June 12. The Osaka pop-up is open until May 17, the Dubai and Kuwait pop-ups are open until May 21, the Shenyang pop-up is open until May 29, the London pop-up is open until May 30 and the Tokyo pop-up is open until May 31.

What is the price range of the Fendace collections?

The “Versace by Fendi” collection ranges in price from $195 for a pair of logo-bearing socks to $32,000 for a silk bomber jacket. The “Fendi by Versace” collection ranges in price also from $195 for a pair of logo-bearing socks to $38,975 for a metal mesh maxidress.

A Look Back at the Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Celebrities Reference Historical Figures, Landmarks at the 2022 Met Gala

Black Sheer Dominates at the 2022 Met Gala

