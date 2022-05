Most Australian voters are either Baby Boomers (born 1946 to 1964), Generation Xers (1965 to 1980) or Millennials (1981 to 1996). And at one time or another most have been told that their generation is better off (or worse off) than the ones that came before it. It’s tempting to think the most recent generation is always the worst off, with all the talk about the cost of living and other things in election campaigns. But without data, or living the lives of other generations, it is hard to be sure. Boomers are currently aged 58 to 76. They were 25-35 between 1971 and...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO