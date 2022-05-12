ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Update: IL reports 5,686 new cases, 3 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaUrF_0fby50xq00

Illinois reported 5,686 new COVID cases and three deaths Thursday.

There have been at least 3,200,930 total COVID cases as of Thursday, including at least 33,698 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

As of Wednesday night, 880 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 85 patients were in the ICU, and 21 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 19% of ICU beds are available.

Chicago White Sox game against Cleveland postponed due to COVID among Guardians players

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 309 per-100,000 people.

A total of 22,081,962 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.80% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,885.

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

"When this thing hit, it took me off my feet," Mitchell said.

Mitchell spent several days at Northwestern Hospital, where she almost died. Mitchell still gets emotional when thinking about the day she went home.

"I have three daughters, a husband, six grandchildren and I was so happy to get home. And when I saw them, I said, 'Thank you, Lord."

Mitchell said the severity of her illness was related to her asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. According to UIC Researcher and Professor of Medicine Jun Ma, nearly 95% of adults hospitalized with COVID between March 2020 and March 2021 had an underlying condition. Ma has been urging public health officials to change the national COVID strategy moving forward.

"I think the message is really we should have a more comprehensive response and preparedness plan that does prioritize chronic disease prevention control," Ma said.

Ma said the pandemic should become syndemic rather than endemic, meaning a focus on COVID and chronic diseases together.

"If we don't act, I think we can continue seeing unnecessary death," Ma said.

Ma and doctors said public health must incorporate prevention and control of chronic diseases into COVID campaigns for vaccines, testing and masking.

"We are talking about blood pressure screening in the mall or talking about diabetes discussions in school or colleges," said Dr. Shikha Jain of UI Health.

Health experts said the window of opportunity for public health to act is now. If they do not, people with chronic diseases will continue to be the population who will have the worst outcomes during the next wave and future pandemics.

Comments / 1

Related
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 reaches 'high' community risk level in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- COVID-19 metrics have grown disturbing in north suburban Evanston, where the community risk has been elevated to the "high" level. The Evanston Department of Health and Human Service reported 397 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days – up from 305 the prior week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines community risk level based on three metrics of which cases are only one. The metrics are the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,...
EVANSTON, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since a week ago Friday, on May 6th. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part, and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces. The preliminary seven-day case rate statewide is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. For more, logon at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
wlsam.com

Is it allergies or COVID-19?

Should you get tested for COVID-19 if you have allergies? Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady talks with Steve Cochran and Judy Pielach. To hear the full interview, head to the WLS AM Highlights page!
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

COVID comeback? Illinois cases on the rise

COVID cases are rising across Illinois, sparking a warning from health officials who say a fifth wave could be underway. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, after a decline in coronavirus cases a week earlier, numbers have picked up pace again in Illinois. As of Monday, the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chicago White Sox#Three Deaths#Chronic Diseases#Icu#Idph#Guardians#Northwestern Hospital
vandaliaradio.com

​State of Illinois affirming abortion coverage for Medicaid recipients

Governor J.B. Pritzker is confirming that state coverage of abortions for low income women will continue in Illinois. Illinois is one of only 16 states that provides Medicaid coverage for abortion care. This is a part of state law and will be vigorously defended says the Governor. He had this to say about reproductive rights on Wednesday:
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy