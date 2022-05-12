SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County's 'Test to Treat' COVID-19 services expanded to more sites in San Luis Obispo County, where patients can schedule no-cost testing and treatment.

"Test to Treat was developed to address the need for quick, lifesaving treatment for those who are age 65 and older or have health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19," said Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

"With the Test to Treat model, these sites provide rapid testing for COVID-19, a medical consultation as appropriate, and Paxlovid anti-viral pills, if indicated."

The services launched this week at the free community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo, as well as at the Med Plus Dignity Health Urgent Care Centers in Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

With the additions, the Test to Treat services are available at 12 sites across the county, Shoresman said.

The Test to Treat hours vary by location, so the Public Health Department to call ahead to confirm hours and ask any specific questions about cost. Pharmacy and urgent care sites generally charge a fee for testing and medical consultation and bill insurance for cost, Shoresman said, adding that if the medication is prescribed, it is free of charge.

All services are free at the community testing site in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo. The sites will ask for insurance information, but will not bill those who do not have insurance, Shoresman said.

Click here for a list of Test to Treat locations in San Luis Obispo County .

The post COVID-19 Test to Treat service sites expand in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .