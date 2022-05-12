ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking charges

By Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Casanova pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and racketeering charges in which he also admitted to being a leader of an interstate gang known as Gorilla Stone Nation. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan allege the Roc Nation emcee,...

