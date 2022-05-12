ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Rep. Porter says abortion and inflation 'reinforce each other'

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

R ep. Katie Porter (D-CA) explained Wednesday why heightened inflation is just another reason why women should be able to terminate their pregnancies , adding that the two issues "actually reinforce each other."

"The fact that things like inflation can happen and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they're going to have to feed," Porter said in an appearance on The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell .

Porter's comments come two days after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified to the Senate Banking Committee that a reversal of Roe v. Wade would "have very damaging effects [on] the economy."

POST-DOBBS DEMOCRATS ARE DESPERATE TO DISCUSS ANYTHING BUT ABORTION

The California congresswoman agreed with Yellen's Monday statements, adding that the "jump in expenses" across groceries, fuel, and housing is discouraging women from having more children because they can't afford it.

Rather than blaming the war in Ukraine , supply chain problems, or the Trump or Biden administrations , Porter opted to blame food and fuel companies for "price gouging."


Porter further claimed that women will be "forced" out of workplaces and advanced degree programs if they become pregnant. She echoed the statistic from Yellen that roughly 60% of women who get abortions already have other children.

"This is part of family planning. This is part of reproductive healthcare in the same way that things like birth control are," Porter said. "When we see Republicans start to invade our choices about abortion, we're gonna see them come for birth control next."

Porter is up for reelection in California's 45th Congressional District in November.

