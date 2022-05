Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced five legislative proposals to combat insurance fraud ahead of the upcoming special session on property insurance. " We are under attack by fraudsters who are gaming the system, increasing insurance rates. To win, we need the troops, the weapons, and a full commitment to the mission. This special session, I’ll put forward initiatives to crack down on fraud," Patronis said in his announcement.

