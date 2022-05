To Wailin Gonzalez-Caminero, a senior at Elmont Memorial High School, making memories is the most important part of living. The memories of Elmont Memorial High School students and Elmont residents will soon be preserved through a project led by high school students, staff and the Elmont Memorial Library that will detail the life stories of students and community members as recounted in recorded conversations that will be published online through StoryCorps, the National Public Radio (NPR) show that documents shared personal experiences.

ELMONT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO