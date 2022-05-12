ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

“Tribe Pizzas” Selling Like Hot Cakes, Available for Limited Time

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizzas two years in the making at New Hampton High School are now available to the public for a limited time....

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about the different kinds of ground beef and ways to cook them in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Ground beef is named and described by it’s lean meat to fat ratio. The first number listed on the label is the percent of lean meat and the second number is the percent of fat. For example, 85% ground beef is 85% lean meat and 15% fat.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Chautauqua Talk: Tellurian Brewing with Lanie Sanvig

Saturday May 14th at the Floyd County Museum, starting at 1pm. Join Lanie Sanvig as she discusses how she and Cort started brewing and what they have going on currently at the brewery, plus find out a bit about their plans for the future. Event is free and open to...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show. "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget. Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140...
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
New Hampton, IA
New Hampton, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
K92.3

This Iowa Mansion is More Amazing than a Five-Star Resort

This just in... hot off the presses... you never need to go to a resort again. You can pretty much OWN one. For your consideration, a lovely $2,300,000 (not a typo) home in unincorporated Otley, Iowa (45 miles southeast of Des Moines). This... mansion has it all. A pool. Outdoor basketball court, what appears to be a movie theater.
OTLEY, IA
townbroadcast.com

Elias Brothers Big Boy seems to be indeed closed

The Elias Brothers Big Boy Restaurant on West Superior Street near the U.S.-131 expressway indeed appears to be closed permanently. Tonya Lyons, administrator of the Wayland Community Chapter Facebook page, commented today, “Yes it’s true Big Boy in Wayland is closed permanently! Just thought I would post this since we’ve been getting this question asked a lot!”
WAYLAND, MI
Sioux City Journal

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cakes#Pizzas#Food Drink#New Hampton High School#Pbl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K92.3

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Western Iowa Today

The Buck Snort in Exira closed permanently

(Exira) The Buck Snort Restaurant in Exira has closed. Officials thanked the community of Exira for their support on The Buck Snort Exira Facebook page, but announced that they have closed permanently. We have received no word at this time as to why the restaurant has closed. The Buck Snort Exira just opened in October 2021.
EXIRA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy