Physical Altercation occurs when an individual tries to film CB Police K-9 Training

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture. Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO