Physical Altercation occurs when an individual tries to film CB Police K-9 Training
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says a K-9 training was being conducted at 10:00 this (Thursday) morning when 28-year-old Anson Berry entered the lobby of the police station and began filming the training being conducted in the Community Room. One of the civilian course instructors approached Berry and inquired about him filming. A physical altercation began, but was quickly brought under control. Berry refused medical attention. The instructor was issued a criminal citation for assault.
