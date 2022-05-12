ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellman, IA

JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (5/12/22) Wellman Heritage Society Museum Pt. 1

By Zach Ulin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we are talking with members of the Wellman Heritage Society Vice President Austin Bayliss and...

Local Scout Completes Eagle Project

The City of Kalona has new signage on the Southtown Area Trail thanks to Boy Scout Mose Yoder. Mose is a member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside, and he installed the signs as a project to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest a boy scout can receive. Requirements include picking out a project that will be unique to the scout.The scout must lead the project and discuss the project with the beneficiary, they cannot financially benefit from the project and it must be approved by the scout leaders and beneficiary.
KALONA, IA
Iowa Secretary of State Presents Voter Registration Award to Hillcrest Academy

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Hillcrest Academy in Kalona Thursday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Hillcrest Academy is one of eleven schools in the state to register 100% of eligible students this year. This was the school’s second consecutive year earning the award.
IOWA STATE
Washington County’s Gardner Competes in National Ag Contest

Washington County resident and current Miss Elite Iowa and Midwest Agriculture Shelly Gardner will be competing in the upcoming National Elite Miss United States Agriculture Contest in Orlando, Florida, this June. Gardner shares her platform with KCII News, “The platform that I have developed is family farm safety. It’s something...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Six Area Events Qualify for State at Sigourney Qualifier; Others Await Fate This Weekend

Five KCII area schools were part of the Class 1A state track qualifier meet at Cobra Field in Sigourney Thursday, and six events made sure they will be part of next week’s competition in Des Moines. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves owned four of the six bids doled out to KCII area teams Thursday, three belonging to the Lady Wolves. WMU won the shuttle hurdle with a team of Morgan Grelk, Kayreanna Sharar, Josie Nelson and Keetyn Townsley beating the field with their time of 1:11.82. Townsley also took home the title in the 100m hurdles in 16.73 seconds. Jobey Malone won the shot put for the Lady Wolves with her throw of 37 feet. The fourth bid came from the Wolves Cam Buffington, as he flew 20’11” to claim the long jump. The two WMU field event winners, Malone and Buffington talked with KCII sports about their wins. Malone said, “It’s about not getting nervous, staying under control and not overthinking it. I came out with a 37 (feet), so I’m pretty proud of that. I’m really close to the school record so I have been pushing myself to get as far as I can. I had my mind clear and I just threw it.”
SIGOURNEY, IA
Reminder: Kidzfest in Downtown Washington Today

The Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour begins Friday at Kidzfest in downtown Washington. “A Magical Journey to Health” is this year’s theme for the free community event hosted by Washington County Hospital and Clinics and will include kids games, face painting, live music, balloon animals, pony rides, health and safety tips, food vendors, and much more. This is the first time WCHC Temporary Special Events Coordinator Emme Keith has participated in the event, which has brought out her inner child, “So it’s a super fun event, the amount of activities and stuff we do for the event I think is just amazing, it’ll be super awesome. All of my little cousins and my little niece, she’s super excited for it, they’re all like ‘This is a great event.’”
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County Still Experiencing Drought with April’s Rain Total Below Normal

While a southwestern to northeastern swath of Iowa is not experiencing drought conditions, most of Washington and some other surrounding counties continue to be abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Looking at the National Weather Service’s Monthly Almanac, Washington’s total precipitation was over two-tenths higher than normal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington School Board Approves Preliminary Middle School Designs

Preliminary designs for the middle school project were approved by the Washington Community School Board Wednesday. Superintendent Willie Stone and Business Manager Jeff Dieleman explained that the documents presented were what was discussed at their April 27th work session, and the deadline for final designs from SVPA Architects and project manager Carl A. Nelson is this July. The board is then expected to let the project out for bid this coming November and then open bids in December. Ground will be broken next year on the $25 million project to relocate the middle school to the high school campus, which was funded by a bond referendum that passed last September with about 75% in favor.
WASHINGTON, IA
Variety of Ensembles for Hillcrest Academy Spring Concert Sunday

The Hillcrest Academy Music Department will be celebrating their students’ progress this year with a spring concert this Sunday. The concert will feature the Touring Choir and multiple instrumental ensembles.The Touring Choir will be performing several selections including: The Storm Is Passing Over by Charles Albert Tindley, Hands by Martin Sedek and an arrangement of Loch Lomond by Mary Donnelly and George Strid.
EDUCATION
Washington HACAP Receives Funds for Transitional Housing Improvements

The Washington County Hawkeye Area Community Action Program office has recently acquired funds to improve and expand their transitional housing facilities. The East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund approved an award of $97,428 for HACAP to renovate their Old Main housing facility on Lexington Boulevard and complete renovations on one additional unit. This award was born out of the Washington Economic Development Group’s monthly Housing Initiative Group meetings. WEDG Director Mary Audia says after Washington HACAP Operations Manager RenElla Crawford made a request for assistance from the group, they worked with the housing trust fund and the City of Washington create this funding resource, “So what we’re going to do is we put moneys together now where we can help to renovate the space that HACAP is in out on Old Main is what locals call it. We’re going to be able to remodel that and then also add a new unit. They had started a new unit out there but weren’t able to, so now we’re going to be able to finish a 16th unit out there to allow more housing.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Fallen Local Law Enforcement Remembered this Sunday

Two Washington law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are remembered during National Peace Officers Memorial Day which falls annually on May 15th. Washington City Marshal Aaron Bailey and Washington County Sheriff William Sweet were shot and killed on June 25, 1930 after arresting a man for stealing a car in Ottumwa. The men had spotted the stolen car and stopped it near the City of Washington. They arrested the driver and took him to the county courthouse. When Sheriff Sweet began to search the suspect, the man struck the officers three times with a .38 caliber revolver. The suspect fled the scene and remained at large for four years, before being shot and killed by the Chicago Police Department in Illinois. The man was suspected of several other murders and crimes. Bailey was 54 years old and Sweet was 59 years old at the time of their death. The City of Washington proclaimed June 25th last year as Marshal Aaron Bailey Day, and installed a plaque at city hall honoring his sacrifice.
WASHINGTON, IA
Updates for West 5th/Lexington Road Construction

A concrete overlay on West 5th Street and Lexington Boulevard is progressing in Washington. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that mainline paving shall resume Thursday morning, beginning at Pioneer Seed and heading west toward Highway 1. Time permitting once the paving is done, Jones Contracting will then work on driveways on West 5th Street. The updated plan for Friday will be to complete paving on Lexington Boulevard from the jail east to Highway 1. The engineer’s office will continue to release updates if any plans change. Drivers are reminded to continue using caution in the work zone. The scheduled end date for the project is June 17th. For questions regarding the project, call 319-653-7731.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Wildcat Boys Shutout Demons

It was a low scoring affair on the pitch Thursday night at the Washington Wellness Park when the Columbus Community boys’ soccer team picked up a non-conference win by downing the host Demons 1-0. The only score of the game came in the ninth minute and that was all...
WASHINGTON, IA
Mount Pleasant Man Involved in Washington, Lee County Burglaries Sentenced

A Mount Pleasant man who was arrested last year for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, in Washington County was recently given probation. Court documents show 19-year-old Dallyn Joe Kern arrested for alleged burglaries that occurred in February of 2021 at Madison Mini Storage in Washington. Among the items that went missing was a chainsaw that was located in Kern’s vehicle during the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Madison Police Department. Kern’s charge was changed this March to possession of stolen property, an aggravated misdemeanor. Through a plea agreement Kern was ordered to serve two years probation with a two-year prison sentence suspended. He must pay a $855 fine with a 15% criminal services surcharge, Category B restitution, and any pecuniary damages filed. His roommate, 29-year-old Desiree Lynn Bishop was convicted of felony burglary for her involvement in the crime, and was given five years probation. Kern and Bishop were also involved in a string of burglaries in North Lee County for which Kern pleaded guilty last year to eight counts and Bishop pleaded guilty to 10, and they were both placed on probation.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Mid-Prairie Track Teams Own Oval in Eddyville With Dual Team Meet Titles; 28 Events Auto-Qualify For State

At the end of the night at Ike Ryan Field at Eddyville-Blakesburg High School, long after the other track teams had boarded buses following the 2A state qualifier track meet, the Mid-Prairie boys and girls teams were the only ones left, still on the infield celebrating their accomplishments with family and friends. This scene was fitting. The Golden Hawks own dominance had left them competing on a level by themselves all night.
EDDYVILLE, IA
Keota Golf Runner-Up at SICL Meet

Before advancing through their district on Wednesday, the Keota boys’ golf team put together a strong showing at Monday’s South Iowa Cedar League Meet at Oskaloosa Golf Course with a runner-up finish. The Eagles placed second out of 12 teams with an 18-hole score of 359, seven strokes...
KEOTA, IA
Columbus Boys Third to Lead Area Teams at Lisbon District

Three KCII area track teams traveled to Lisbon for a class 1A district meet on Thursday and a few individuals snatched an automatic bid to next week’s state meet. Only first place events in class 1A get the automatic nod to the big dance and a pair of individuals seized the opportunities. Columbus Community’s Isaac Acosta ran the fasted 800m for boys with a time of 2:02 and Highland’s Sarah Burton bested the field in the 100m girls race clocking in at 12.86 seconds. Several other events have the possibility of moving on including a handful of Wildcats that helped the team place third out of 14 with 95 points. Lisbon won with 172. Second place events included Triston Miller in the high jump, Kaden Amigon in the 100m and 200m, and the 4x800m relay of Acosta, Tyler Humiston, Damian Vergara, and Freddy Vergara. Highland finished seventh with 38 points and Lone Tree was 10th with 20. Devin Lovetinsky led the Huskies placing runner-up in the shot and discus. The Lions’ shuttle hurdle relay placed second with this team being Ethan Willoz, Jader Bajaras, Andrew Gauley, and Cade Patterson.
LISBON, IA

