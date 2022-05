The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best running games in the NFL the last few seasons. It could get even stronger now that they have Deshaun Watson under center, as opponents will not find as much success stacking the box and daring them to throw the ball. However, things in the AFC North will not be easy, as the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are primed for another run as well.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO