Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 17, and this year, voters will pick their nominee for governor. On the Democratic side, the race is not competitive. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only candidate on the ballot. But on the Republican side, eight candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to be governor. There had been nine candidates, but Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman announced Thursday he was dropping out of the race. WPSU invited all the candidates for interviews leading up to the primary. On this week's Take Note, WPSU's Anne Danahy talked with Bill McSwain, Melissa Hart and Joe Gale, starting with Bill McSwain.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO