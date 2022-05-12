ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

SRO placed on administrative leave after fight at NC elementary school

By Bethany Fowler
 6 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave following a fight with a student Monday.

According to Henderson County School District, the fight took place between School Resource Officer Alan Brackett with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and a student at Fletcher Elementary School.

As part of district protocol, school officials reported it to the sheriff’s office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Brackett is on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

