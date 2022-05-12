May 12 – Grayson Swanson and Nolan Johnson

A 3-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Frederick was the daughter of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Frederick police were called to a home on the 6800 block of 2nd Street late Sunday morning. There, they found Avery Eskam suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She is the daughter of Sgt. Brett Eskam. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office called Eskam, a lauded officer of 17 years, but foremost a father whose loss is “immeasurable.” Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but both Frederick police and the Weld County DA’s office are investigating.

2 DAYS AGO