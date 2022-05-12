ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 12 – Grayson Swanson and Nolan Johnson

Girl fatally shot in Frederick was Adams Co. deputy’s daughter

A 3-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Frederick was the daughter of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Frederick police were called to a home on the 6800 block of 2nd Street late Sunday morning. There, they found Avery Eskam suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She is the daughter of Sgt. Brett Eskam. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office called Eskam, a lauded officer of 17 years, but foremost a father whose loss is “immeasurable.” Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but both Frederick police and the Weld County DA’s office are investigating.
Man sentenced to 96 years for shooting a Fort Lupton police officer

A man convicted in the shooting of a Fort Lupton police officer has been sentenced to nearly a century behind bars. Matthew Cotter was found guilty in February of shooting Sergeant Christopher Pelton in the face, shattering his jaw, in 2019. Cotter was convicted by a Weld County jury on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted assault. Cotter was sentenced to 96 years in prison and will get 2.5 years shaved off his sentence for time served.
FORT LUPTON, CO

