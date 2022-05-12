Todd Dr. eastbound Beltline on-ramp to close for the next month

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — If you usually take the Todd Dr. ramp onto the eastbound Beltline, you will have to find another route for the next month.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up ahead of closing the ramp for 30 days starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

A part of the ramp is being rebuilt as part of the ongoing Flex Lane project, which has already slowed down traffic in that part of the Beltline. This stage of the project will include extending the auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off-ramp and the Todd Drive on-ramp and widening the eastbound Beltline bridge over Todd Drive.

As always, the DOT says the closure and work on the ramp are weather-dependent, and closures are subject to change.

The DOT still expects to finish the Flex Lane project and open the new lane sometime this summer.

