ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Todd Dr. eastbound Beltline on-ramp to close for the next month

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W13ZZ_0fbxypbN00
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — If you usually take the Todd Dr. ramp onto the eastbound Beltline, you will have to find another route for the next month.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up ahead of closing the ramp for 30 days starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

A part of the ramp is being rebuilt as part of the ongoing Flex Lane project, which has already slowed down traffic in that part of the Beltline. This stage of the project will include extending the auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off-ramp and the Todd Drive on-ramp and widening the eastbound Beltline bridge over Todd Drive.

As always, the DOT says the closure and work on the ramp are weather-dependent, and closures are subject to change.

The DOT still expects to finish the Flex Lane project and open the new lane sometime this summer.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NB US 151 reopens near I-39/90/94 after crash

MADISON, Wis. — All northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151 just past the Interstate 39/90/94 interchange have reopened after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera showed traffic backups getting off of the interstate onto Highway 151 and heading out of Madison. Two lanes were closed but...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Iowa County crash

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. — Deputies in Iowa County are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Saturday night in Muscoda. A semi tractor-trailer hit the motorcycle just after 10 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P, according to a press release. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beltline#Dot#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Businesses, police gear up for downtown crowds with expected protest, UW-Madison graduation

MADISON, Wis. — With a weekend that could draw thousands of people to downtown Madison approaching quickly, John Hayes has learned to adapt. “It’s kind of made us more aware of what can happen because it did happen,” explained Hayes. Hayes, the president of Goodman’s Jewelers, saw his small business on State Street broken into and looted during a 2020...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After stormy four years, the sun shines on Badger graduates

MADISON, Wis. — The Class of 2022 weathered quite the storm. Years of classes altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, a high-stakes presidential election, and unrest surrounding protests for social justice were just a few of the twists and turns that students had to maneuver. But maneuver them they did, and on Saturday as UW-Madison celebrated the Class of 2022, the...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FedEx Ground cuts ribbon on new north Madison facility

MADISON, Wis. — FedEx Ground held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its new 385,000-square-foot automated shipping facility on Madison’s north side. The facility, located on Manufacturers Drive near the Interstate 39/90/94 and U.S. Highway 51 interchange, will be able to output up to 15,000 packages per hour. It will employ more than 400 people.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison city leaders introduce proposal for study on potential Amtrak station locations

MADISON, Wis. — A group of city leaders introduced a proposal Tuesday night for a city-funded study that would highlight potential locations for an Amtrak station in Madison. The proposal, which will receive a full council vote at a later Common Council meeting, would allocate $120,000 for the proposed study. The measure is sponsored by Alders Grant Foster, Keith Furman,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Night Market returns for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Night Market returned Thursday night for the first time this year. The event allows vendors to showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts and prepackaged foods. “It’s fun to socialize with people and talk to my customers,” baker Ulie Nord from 608 Bakery said....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol: Man arrested near Lake Delton following multi-county chase wanted in multiple states

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer,...
LAKE DELTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy