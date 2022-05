TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As moving season approaches, the Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to look out for moving scams. Some things to look out for include companies asking you to act now, large deposits prior to the move happening, claims that all items will be covered by their insurance, and no disclosures or contracts prior to the move.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO