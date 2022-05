SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Jennings County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Seymour. State police say 63-year-old Daniel Sallee of Elizabethtown, Indiana was driving south on Jackson County Road 1000 East near County Road 250 North at a speed that exceeded the posted speed limit. As Sallee's car approached a Seymour Community Schools bus that had stopped to pick up children at a home, Sallee hit the brakes and made an evasive action to avoid the bus. His car left the road and overturned.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO