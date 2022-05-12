Police ask for help locating suspect in road rage incident

Nassau County police arrested a North Lawrence man on May 13 for the attempted murder of two woman in a house on Caryl Drive. After a report of a disturbance, police responded around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, and discovered two women, 18 and 48, who had been stabbed several times, according to police. The officers worked to treat the women and they were taken by police ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment of their wounds.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO