Police ask for help locating suspect in road rage incident
The Vermont State Police is asking for help locating 41-year-old Jermaine A. Morris of Jeffersonville, who was involved in a “road rage” incident on...www.mychamplainvalley.com
The Vermont State Police is asking for help locating 41-year-old Jermaine A. Morris of Jeffersonville, who was involved in a “road rage” incident on...www.mychamplainvalley.com
more of that liberal "diversity" that is making once safe, clean, Vermont more like everywhere else
Comments / 6