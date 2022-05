I am a lifelong Democrat and support Gov. Kate Brown’s leadership on social issues. But I am embarrassed that the state of Oregon has no competent CEO in the governor. For years, I’ve seen constant news about failing state agencies: The Oregon Department of Forestry running out of money; Child Protective Services in shambles along with the foster care system; the Oregon Employment Department having a budget years ago to upgrade its software but no progress to show for it; numerous programs enacted into law that languish in implementation due to incompetent management. Let’s not forget the state’s failure to launch the Affordable Care Act web site.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO