Statesville police investigating fatal shooting

BOONE — One person has been charged after a car chase and crash on May 11, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. Bryan George Coleman, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, felony breaking and/or entering, break or enter a motor vehicle, hit and run, driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and failure to stop for a red light.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO