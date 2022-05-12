‘Nailed the assignment’: See the outfit Ariana Grande wore to brother’s Florida wedding

Ariana Grande managed to look absolutely fabulous for her brother’s wedding last weekend in Boca Raton, and not upstage the groom.

For the Star Wars themed occasion on May 4, the pop star rocked an ab-baring custom outfit designed by Vera Wang’s Haute collection.

The design house, known for elegantly over the top bridal gowns, explained Grande’s two piece getup on Instagram. On top, the singer wore a black lamé sculpted bra that looked practically glued to her body; the lamé skirt featured a sky high slit.

On her personal account, Wang reposted pics of the risque ensemble, writing, “When your sister is Ariana Grande and she is so there for you on your special day!!!!! It doesn’t get better!”

Frankie Grande, who wed partner Hale Leon in the “Forth Be With You” style event, wholeheartedly approved.

“Ugh! This is so wonderful!” wrote the reality star in the comments. “Thank you for making the perfect dress to fit our galactic chic space themed Star Wars wedding! You NAILED the assignment and of course my sister looked stunning in it… she always does!”

On his own social media, the “Celebrity Big Brother” castmate posted: “Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande! Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”

