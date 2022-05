FourthWave is an accelerator for women-led technology businesses. The inaugural Sacramento program launched in 2017, and in 2020 FourthWave entered into a partnership with the Carlsen Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Sacramento State. FourthWave is committed to changing the narrative around gender equity, and believes a core part of the story is seen through an economic lens. FourthWave envisions a world where women-identified founders receive 50% of investor funds.

