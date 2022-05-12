Great Music Outdoors!

We — Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, SMRR Co-Chair (and Sue’s husband) Mike Soloff, and Santa Monica Democratic Club President Jon Katz — are the three proud proponents of the local ballot measure currently circulating for signatures entitled “Funding for Homelessness Prevention, Affordable Housing and Schools.” We expect our proposed new transfer tax, which would only apply to sales of property worth $8 million or more, will raise some $50 million per year for assisting rent-burdened low-income Santa Monica residents, for creating more deed-restricted affordable housing, and for supporting the operations of our public schools. Our measure will help Santa Monica residents and advance core Santa Monica values in three ways.

