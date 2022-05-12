ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Great Music Outdoors!

By Charles Andrews
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal blues legend RAY BAILEY sat in with SOUTHSIDE SLIM at his gig at Harvelle’s Friday night. Proprietor Damian said “he blew the doors off the place!”Sure wish I had been there. But that’s another reason I moved here for the music 40 years ago. These things don’t happen in Albuquerque...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

