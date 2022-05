The Cardinals have had disappointing production from the shortstop position to start the year, who can fill the void for the rest of the 2022 season?. Sitting at 18-15 going following Saturday’s 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals have cooled off a bit after a hot start to the 2022 season. The club is still very much a contender in the National League and has the tools currently on the roster to have better results than they currently put out. But in order to be a true World Series contender, outside help is most likely needed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO