MILLCREEK – On a windy afternoon at Rancho Market in Millcreek, shoppers and passersby stopped to pick up something other than the usual family groceries: A free vaccine or booster in the fight against COVID-19. Nallily Huerta was one of those worried about the virus. So she got in line for her first booster shot at a mobile clinic set up by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Huerta has already received the first two doses of the vaccine and opted to get another shot for added protection from the virus.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO