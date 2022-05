The Toronto Maple Leafs once again faltered in a Game 7, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to be eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs have not had much luck when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have not won a series since 2004, and have terrible Game 7 memories. This time, they reached the final game of the first round once again, with a chance to send home the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO