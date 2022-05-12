Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't run in Preakness, ending Triple Crown bid

The opening quarter of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule its new Next Gen car have produced 10 different race winners thus far, one of them being Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman Denny Hamlin, who raced to victory at Richmond in early April. While that was obviously a major positive so early on in the season, basically nothing has gone right for the Virginian since. The next five Cup races brought 28th, 35th, 18th and two 21st-place finishes for Hamlin, the most recent run at Darlington ending in smoke, burnt rubber and bent metal when he and his No. 11 Toyota Camry were caught up in a massive shunt 260 laps into the race. With that win being his only one top-10 finish this season, the 41-year-old veteran of 18 Cup seasons will now look to Kansas Speedway this weekend to bring some sort of relief to what has been one beautiful mess of a season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO