Kentucky State

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't run in Preakness, ending Triple Crown bid

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed...

Tara Wright
2d ago

Now there's something you don't usually see in this sport. An owner putting his horse before the profit. A man who actually cares about his horse. That's great to see.

