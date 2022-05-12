Florida crews rescue construction worker trapped in trench

BreBREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in Cocoa, Florida worked to rescue a construction worker who was reportedly trapped when a trench collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News the incident happened at a construction site in Sharpes.

Live aerial video, captured by NBC’s WESH 2 News, showed fire rescue crews pull the man from what appeared to be a muddy trench before her was transported via helicopter. Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the man following the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.