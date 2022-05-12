ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Florida crews rescue construction worker trapped in trench

By NBC News Channel, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

BreBREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in Cocoa, Florida worked to rescue a construction worker who was reportedly trapped when a trench collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News the incident happened at a construction site in Sharpes.

Live aerial video, captured by NBC’s WESH 2 News, showed fire rescue crews pull the man from what appeared to be a muddy trench before her was transported via helicopter. Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the man following the incident.

