ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England back Anthony Watson joining Leicester for 2022-23 season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJTY5_0fbxqwUm00

Leicester have announced the signing of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.

Amid a flurry of activity at the Tigers, they also confirmed fly-half Jimmy Gopperth’s arrival from Wasps for next season, while Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new contracts.

Watson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury seven months ago, but he is thought to be closing in on a Bath return before the current campaign ends.

The wing or full-back joined Bath from London Irish nine years ago, made his England debut in 2014 and has gone on to win 51 caps.

Watson also toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2017 and South Africa last summer, making a total of five Test appearances.

“Anthony is a world-class player who has played at the highest levels of the game over a number of seasons,” Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told Tigers’ official website.

“While he has reached great heights, he is incredibly keen to develop his game, remains ambitious and has a lot more he wants to achieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbMXS_0fbxqwUm00
Anthony Watson leaves the pitch injured during Bath’s game against Saracens this season (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“I am fortunate to have worked with Anthony with the England team and on the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017, and have seen first-hand what a professional he is.

“It is very exciting to be adding a player and person of his calibre to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.”

Watson added: “I want to be successful, of course, but I also want to improve as a player.

“And Tigers is an environment where I believe I will be able to become the best player I can possibly be while, most importantly, being a part and contributing to the team being the best it can be.

Having worked with him before, I know how Steve goes about his business

“Having worked with him before, I know how Steve goes about his business, and the opportunity to work with him, his coaching team and this group at Leicester Tigers is an exciting one.”

Joining Watson and Gopperth as Leicester newcomers will be London Irish pair Phil Cokanasiga and Olly Cracknell, plus Ireland international prop James Cronin from Biarritz.

Ashton, meanwhile, won the last of his 44 England caps in February 2019.

The 35-year-old joined Tigers on a short-term contract earlier this season, and his hat-trick against Bristol last month saw him become the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6TcS_0fbxqwUm00
Chris Ashton (right) in try-scoring action for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wigglesworth, who is nearing his 39th birthday, will continue a dual role of player and attack coach at Leicester.

On recruiting vastly-experienced New Zealander Gopperth, Borthwick said: “Jimmy has shown for a number of years in some of the world’s most competitive and tough environments that he is a world-class player.

“A prolific points-scorer capable of playing in various positions, he not only adds valuable depth to our squad, but an incredible amount of experience and knowledge.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cronin
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Leicester Tigers#British#Bath#Irish Lions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy