ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Joseph Healey, Former Owner of the Hurricane Bar & Grill, Dies at 79

By Nestor Suarez
miamisprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Legacy.com: “Joseph Earl Healey II, 79, of Miami, FL passed away April 28,2022. Joe was born in Dearborn, Michigan. He served in the US Army and was...

new.miamisprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Poinciana, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Miami Springs, FL
Miami, FL
Obituaries
CBS Miami

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina. Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony. The man accused of dumping balloons, David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge. (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision) The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report. During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons. She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water. Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report. “Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.
MIAMI, FL
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Bar#The Hurricane Bar Grill#Legacy Com#The Us Army#The American Legion#The Miami Touchdown Club#Ataco#Divino
Click10.com

Miami business owner gives convicted felons another chance

MIAMI – Alex Montanez is the owner behind the celebrity-loved Organic Food Kings food trucks and restaurants in Miami-Dade County. As a convicted felon, Montanez, 38, knows how difficult it is to find a job once someone has been released from prison, and that’s why he decided that he would only hire convicted felons to work at his eateries.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Person dies in three-car crash in Boynton Beach

One person died, and two others were injured, Friday morning in a three-car crash in Boynton Beach, police said. The crash, at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard, closed the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard at the entrance of the BJ’s/Chick-fil-A shopping center for hours, Boynton Beach police said. Photos from the scene show what appears to be ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples home nicknamed 21 Palms sells for $5.6 million

A North Naples estate broke the local record for highest-priced home sale in Quail Creek when it sold March 10 for $5,620,000. The 8,459-square-foot home, known as 21 Palms, at 4445 Silver Fox Drive sits on 1.26 acres overlooking Quail Creek Country Club. Michelle Thomas with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – May 13th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Covid cases are continuing to rise. With 7,812 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday – the highest in over three months, Florida’s weekly trend has risen to the highest level since February 18th. It’s widely believed actual totals are far higher than officially reported totals.
NBC Miami

Small Aircraft on Fire After Crashing on Bridge in Miami

At least two people were hospitalized when a small aircraft caught fire after crashing onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue. At least one vehicle was hit according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The two victims were transported to...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nova Southeastern University’s newest medical school graduates its first class

Nova Southeastern University’s newest medical school graduated its first class of doctors Friday just as physician shortages are gripping the country. Eric Young, who received his diploma Friday, said he and his classmates will leave the NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine with academic knowledge and the real-life experience of studying medicine during a pandemic. “We are a ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy