State Police are asking for your help in identifying a body found on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the Town of Wolcott. Troopers report they responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fisherman reported finding the body. The remains appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO