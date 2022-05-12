ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Meteor shoots across skies over Wales and England

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of sightings of a "bright green" fireball have been reported across Wales and England....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Hundreds spot 'spectacular' fireball across England

Hundreds of sightings of a "bright green" fireball in the night sky have been reported across England. The UK Network Fireball Alliance (UKFA) said the large fireball was observed over the UK at 23:39 BST on Wednesday and some people heard a sonic boom. Social media included sightings in Stockport,...
The Independent

Meteor streaks across night sky in Herefordshire

Incredible footage captured on a driver’s dashcam shows the moment a meteor lit up the night sky above Herefordshire.Ross Watkins, 34, was driving down the A44 when he witnessed the fireball streaking across the sky.“It was quite incredible, I thought ‘what on earth was that’ and pulled over a short time later just to check I wasn’t imagining things,” Watkins said.The UK Meteor Network, which monitors the skies above the UK, called it a “significant fireball”, that was spotted as far and wide as Crawley, Cornwall, Birmingham and Somerset.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to ‘every American’Police officer drags man from railway tracks seconds before train passes throughRoyal Mail to increase postal drone routes in coming years
