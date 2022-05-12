Meteor shoots across skies over Wales and England

Incredible footage captured on a driver’s dashcam shows the moment a meteor lit up the night sky above Herefordshire.Ross Watkins, 34, was driving down the A44 when he witnessed the fireball streaking across the sky.“It was quite incredible, I thought ‘what on earth was that’ and pulled over a short time later just to check I wasn’t imagining things,” Watkins said.The UK Meteor Network, which monitors the skies above the UK, called it a “significant fireball”, that was spotted as far and wide as Crawley, Cornwall, Birmingham and Somerset.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to ‘every American’Police officer drags man from railway tracks seconds before train passes throughRoyal Mail to increase postal drone routes in coming years

