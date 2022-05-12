Does Rich Strike Actually Have A Chance To Win The Preakness?

Horse racing's Triple Crown resumes on Saturday, May 21, when the starting gate opens for the second leg of the Triple Crown, the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. In the first leg, the Kentucky Derby, 80-1 long shot Rich Strike shocked the world by rallying for an unlikely victory, becoming the second biggest long shot to win the race. He, however, will skip the Preakness Stakes 2022 and next race in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (11-2), Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (6-1) and Kentucky Derby fourth place finisher Simplification (8-1) are among the other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO