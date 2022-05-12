ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Rich Strike Actually Have A Chance To Win The Preakness?

By Rodger Wyland
 3 days ago
When Rich Strike stunned everybody and won the Kentucky Derby this past Saturday, history was made. Rich Strike was the 2nd biggest upset statistically in Derby history as the stallion was 80-1 odds to win at the start of the race. Only Donerail in 1913 was a bigger longshot at 91-1...

TODAY.com

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

Despite taking home the Kentucky Derby win last weekend, Rich Strike will not be going after racing’s triple crown. On Thursday, his owner announced the horse won’t compete in Preakness, saying he wants to let the horse rest for five weeks to prepare to race in the Belmont Stakes.May 13, 2022.
SPORTS
Fox News

Rich Strike's handlers praised for 'refreshing' decision to keep horse out of Preakness

The decision to keep Rich Strike out of the Preakness after the colt’s historic Kentucky Derby victory last week received praise on Thursday. Owner Richard Dawson, trainer Eric Reed and others involved with the Derby winner agreed to rest the horse instead of pursuing a Triple Crown and will keep the thoroughbred out of the second race, opting to wait until the Belmont Stakes next month.
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit reveals picks

Horse racing's Triple Crown resumes on Saturday, May 21, when the starting gate opens for the second leg of the Triple Crown, the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. In the first leg, the Kentucky Derby, 80-1 long shot Rich Strike shocked the world by rallying for an unlikely victory, becoming the second biggest long shot to win the race. He, however, will skip the Preakness Stakes 2022 and next race in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (11-2), Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (6-1) and Kentucky Derby fourth place finisher Simplification (8-1) are among the other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
Once a Mets’ Prospect, Rocker to Take Talents to Capital Region Team

Despite not signing his rookie contract with the New York Mets, Kumar Rocker will still be playing baseball in New York in 2022. One of the most electrifying pitchers in college baseball last season, Rocker was considered a can't-miss prospect in last year's MLB Draft, and was chosen by the New York Mets. Questions began to arise around Rocker's health, and the sides could not come to an agreement on a contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
