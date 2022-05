Get ready to have some fun. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Langhorne, PA this weekend for ten shows, according to The Patch. It will be at Oxford Valley Mall starting tomorrow (Thursday, May 12th) and runs until Sunday (May 15th). "Humans Gone Wild" is a brand new show that will have three rings of excitement with sixty performers from twenty-two countries.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO