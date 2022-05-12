ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Marijuana edibles send students to hospital at same school where kindergartner brought margaritas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qrrka_0fbxpmsX00

LIVONIA, Mich. — Police in Michigan are investigating after a student allegedly brought THC gummies to school and gave them to a classmate.

Krystle Morton has two children who attend Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, and told WDIV that she received a call on Tuesday saying her son had eaten a marijuana gummy at school.

“I automatically started crying, and I was like hyperventilating,” Morton told WDIV.

Morton told the station she later learned that an 11-year-old brought the gummies and split them with her son.

“He was feeling funny. That’s all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny,” Morton told WJBK. “To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated.”

The Detroit News obtained a letter the school sent home to parents, which said that “A student brought in a banned item and shared it with a classmate. While student privacy rights prevent me from sharing specific details, what I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains our highest priority. The student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

Both fifth graders were taken to the hospital and released, WJBK reported.

Livonia police told WJBK they are investigating to determine where the drugs came from.

Last month, a kindergartner at the same school brought a ready-to-drink bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to the school, where several students took sips of the beverage, as we reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Student threw ‘boiling hot ramen noodles’ at public school teacher, police say

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking their teacher. According to a police report obtained by our sister station, WFXT, the student was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave on May 5 and tried to put a book in with the noodles. When the teacher told the student not to do that and tried to take the book away, the student grabbed it back.
BOSTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Livonia, MI
Lifestyle
Livonia, MI
Education
City
Livonia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margaritas#Kindergartner#Marijuana#Hospital#Grand River Academy#Wdiv#Wjbk#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows Atlanta SWAT officer saving baby’s life after performing CPR

ATLANTA — A baby’s life was saved after an APD SWAT officer stopped and performed CPR. On Friday, APD released video of an officer administering CPR on a 4-month-old baby. Police said Officer Oden was riding along the Martin Luther King Corridor around 12:38 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle driving down the street with its hazard lights on, and the cars began honking frantically.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
144K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy