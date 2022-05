Jayson Tatum is just happy to force a Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. After all, the Boston Celtics will be back home at TD Garden for the crucial showdown. Sure enough, Tatum and the Celtics couldn’t wish for a better venue than their home floor in their attempt to knock out the defending champions and secure a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston forward knows that very well, as he expects the Beantown crowd to rally behind them come the do-or-die game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO