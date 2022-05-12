High Wind Watch issued for Billings, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Lincoln, Noble, southeastern Grant, central Logan, Payne and eastern Garfield Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Billings to near Lucien to near Mulhall to 3 miles north of Guthrie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Billings, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Orlando, Meridian and Fallis. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 152 and 212. Interstate 44 between mile markers 165 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO