Just south of the Colorado-New Mexico border, the biggest wildfire in the United States has burned over 270,000 acres and is far from being extinguished. At just 30 percent contained as of Friday morning, the Hermits Peak fire and Calf Canyon fire are subsuming lands that were inhabited long before either Colorado or New Mexico was a U.S. state, and so the border is a somewhat arbitrary line for families with roots in the area.

