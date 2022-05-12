Giants 2022 NFL schedule: Dates, times and opponents for Weeks 1-18



The first game in the Brian Daboll coaching era will take place in Nashville , as the Giants open up their 2022 season on Sept. 11, on the road against the Titans.

The home opener for the Giants arrives the next week, against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

For the first time since 2017, the Giants will play on Thanksgiving . They face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24. They are home on New Year’s Day, with a Jan. 1 game against the Colts.

For the first time since 2016, the Giants will head to Europe. They are the road team on Oct. 9 against the Packers in London .

The Giants close out their season Week 18 in Philadelphia.

Here is the 2022 schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 11 at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Sept. 18 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3: Sept. 26 vs. Cowboys, (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 4: Oct. 2 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Week 6: Oct. 16 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Oct. 30 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: Nov. 20 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 14: Dec. 11 vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia, TBD

