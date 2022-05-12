ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants 2022 NFL schedule: Dates, times and opponents for Weeks 1-18

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago


The first game in the Brian Daboll coaching era will take place in Nashville , as the Giants open up their 2022 season on Sept. 11, on the road against the Titans.

The home opener for the Giants arrives the next week, against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

For the first time since 2017, the Giants will play on Thanksgiving .  They face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24. They are home on New Year’s Day, with a Jan. 1 game against the Colts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10n90H_0fbxoSiA00
Daniel Jones and the Giants will open the 2022 NFL season against the Titans in Nashville
Corey Sipkin/NY Post

For the first time since 2016, the Giants will head to Europe. They are the road team on Oct. 9 against the Packers in London .

The Giants close out their season Week 18 in Philadelphia.

Here is the 2022 schedule:

New York Giants’ 2022 NFL Schedule:
  • Week 1: Sept. 11 at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 2: Sept. 18 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 3: Sept. 26  vs. Cowboys, (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
  • Week 4: Oct. 2 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFLN
  • Week 6: Oct. 16 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 7: Oct. 23 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 8: Oct. 30 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: Nov. 13 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 11: Nov. 20 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 12: Nov. 24 at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 13: Dec. 4 vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 14: Dec. 11 vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington, TBD
  • Week 16: Dec. 24 at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia, TBD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bwh9A_0fbxoSiA00
Saquon Barkley and the Giants will face the Cowboys in primetime during the 2022 season
AP
Primetime games
  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy