Jan. 6 riot committee subpoenas McCarthy, 4 other House Republicans

The House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot issued subpoenas Thursday to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and four other GOP lawmakers who declined to appear before the panel voluntarily.

In a statement, committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said all four “have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it.” Thompson went on to urge his colleagues to “do their patriotic duty … and cooperate with our investigation.”

The other four members are Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs was also issued a subpoena to appear before the committee. Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan, who was subpoenaed as well, is the ranking GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Rep. Scott Perry was among the House GOP reps subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee. AP

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Supporters of former President Donald Trump storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. James Keivom

Scenes from the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. AP

Supporters of former President Donald Trump clash with police during last year’s Capitol riot. Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock

This is a developing story.