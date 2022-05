Following a joke about the trial during last week's Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live wasted no time going back to the well and poking fun at the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Like last week's joke, the series set the claim that Heard defecated in a bed owned by the couple squarely in its sights for most of its punchlines. Central to the sketch was Kyle Mooney as Johnny Depp, dressed nearly identical to how he's appeared throughout the trial, alongside Cecily Strong as Judge Penney Azcarate. Though some viewers of the series found this joke to be hilarious, others didn't think so.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO