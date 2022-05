The Seahawks don’t have to wait — at all — to play against Russell Wilson for the first time. Wilson’s first game for anybody but Seattle will be...at Seattle. Before the NFL announced the dates and times for its 2022 schedule Thursday, the Seahawks revealed their most anticipated game of 2022 is the first one: Wilson and his Denver Broncos at Seattle inside Lumen Field on Monday night, Sept. 12, 5:15 p.m. in a ESPN national showcase.

