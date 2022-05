This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article, please click here. CBD has become popular in nearly every aspect of the health field, and skincare is no stranger to the elixir gaining momentum. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis and hemp plants. Best known for its ability to decrease pain and inflammation, CBD has also been recently discovered to have neuroprotective properties due to its high antioxidant content. CBD has many qualities that can potentially contribute to a vibrant life. Included is adding it to your skin care routine. Here are some of the best uses for CBD to improve or aid your skin health:

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO