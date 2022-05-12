ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can win $1,000 from new guessing game in Destin

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — All eyes are on Destin for the big Lionfish tournament weekend from May 13 to May 15.

More than 10,000 invasive lionfish were removed during the 2021 Emerald Coast Open, organizers are hoping for the same this year.

To add pressure and fun to the three-day festival, a guessing game is up and running with a $1,000 prize attached.

To enter, submit a guess of how many lionfish will be caught and turned in during the two-day tournament, on May 13 and May 14. The person with the exact number and not going over will win the prize.

How to play:

  • Anyone can guess.
  • Deadline to enter is May 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (CST)
  • Only one entry per person
  • Must be 18 years old
  • Tie goes to the individual that submitted their guess first
  • Do not need to be present to win

Follow this survey monkey link to submit your guess.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

