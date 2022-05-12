ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver metro students show support for abortion rights

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

DENVER METRO, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Students from high schools in the Jefferson County School District and Denver Public Schools participated in walkouts on Thursday morning to show support for abortion rights.

FOX31 captured video of the peaceful demonstrations as students marched in protest of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, holding signs and chanting.

What happens in Colorado if Roe v Wade is overturned?

A spokesperson from the Jeffco School District submitted this statement in response to the students’ actions:

We have been made aware of plans for student demonstrations and protests during school on May 12 in reaction to last week’s U.S. Supreme Court leaked draft ruling on reversing Roe v. Wade .

Though the district takes no position on these types of issues, we are respectful of everyone’s right to express their opinion peacefully. We expect our staff to model professionalism, focus on education, encourage respectful, balanced discourse among students, and support a safe school environment. We expect our community to be: supportive of student voices, tolerant of different views, and respectful of school policies when it comes to access and interacting with students.

Please note, unless a school has invited families and the community to join activities, only students and staff will be allowed on school property due to safety reasons. We also know the news media is interested in student activities, but we are respectfully asking them to stay off school property.

We understand that this topic is deeply personal. We are firmly committed to a safe and respectful environment that is focused on learning, and encourage our Jeffco Schools community to model a commitment to listening, respect and understanding.

Denver prepared for unrest amid Roe v. Wade uncertainty

Students from East High School in Denver marched around the Capitol in a rally to showcase their disdain for the possible U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse the right to abortion.

DPS provided this statement to FOX31 about the event:

Denver Public Schools respects the rights of our students to express themselves in a peaceful manner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 9

VeteranJenn
3d ago

Schools producing social justice activists that are not proficient in basic skills to live life. Majority can’t pass the proficiency tests like reading, writing and math. Especially the schools listed above. All they are teaching is when their feelings are hurt, get upset, lash out protest when you don’t get your way. K-12 is for learning the basics to live in the real world so you can work. College is for this stuff if they like to do it.

Reply
4
