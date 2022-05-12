ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Daniel James O’Sullivan

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel James O’Sullivan, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Horsham, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, in hospice with his wife Elaine by his side. He was 74. Born in Philadelphia, he was one of three children of the late Cornelius and Edna...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Elizabeth L. Walder

Elizabeth L. Walder was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She left this world suddenly on May 2nd to be with the love of her life, Herman Jr. Betty was the mother to sons Herman III (Cindy) and Karl (Elena) and grandmother of Karl II and Devon Zanca (Lyle). She is also survived by close friends Joni and Tom Clark, Ed Martin, and her puppy Duke.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Francis James Mason

Francis James Mason, 93, of Summerfield, Florida, (formerly of Waldorf and Easton, Maryland) passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was born on April 15, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary (Bouland) and Francis J. Mason, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Burgess and Dorothy Howarth, brother, Theodore Mason, and sons-in-law, Mark Garner and Alan Benzer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Lori Ann Robey

Lori Ann Robey, age 59, passed away on May 5, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida. Lori is survived by her three children, Derek Renbarger (Emily), Darren Renbarger (Tina), and Jessica Vandergriff; two step children, Selena Roney (Chris) and Connor Robey; ten grandchildren, Alana, Gavin, Haleigh, Georges, Maggie, Owen, Mackenzie, Carson, Braedin, and Samantha; one sister, Linda Little (Denny); two nephews, Clayton Fodrocy and David Morrical; and one niece, Cady Fodrocy.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Barry Arnold McLaughlin

Barry Arnold McLaughlin passed away from complications of Parkinson’s on March 31, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Barry, son of Harold and Elizabeth (Rott) McLaughlin was born on April 17, 1945, in Englewood, NJ. He attended New Milford High School in New Jersey, participating in varsity football, track, and gymnastics club, graduating in the class of 1963. After spending a year in the landscaping business, he attended Northeast Missouri State College, Kirksville, Mo. Here he joined the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and graduated as senior class officer and class president with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1968. Barry received his Master of Arts degree in Physical Education/Kinestheolgy from Ohio State University in 1969. He then moved to Illinois and taught Physical Education and coached gymnastics at Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL. On April 10, 1971 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Duncan in Faribault, MN. Moving to Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Barry taught Physical education at the elementary and middle school levels while coaching gymnastics. He was an innovative teacher promoting individual and team success in his classes. During this time, he coached four All-American gymnasts. Following his career in education Barry managed several fitness clubs and received his personal trainer certificate from the American College of Sports Medicine. Upon moving to Minnesota, he finalized his career as Manager of the Plymouth Creek Athletic Club in Plymouth, MN. He became a Silver Sneakers instructor at this time. Barry received a citation from the city of Plymouth for the work he had done in the community for the advancement of fitness.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horsham, PA
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Portland, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
villages-news.com

Frederick David Russ

Frederick David Russ, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.Frederick David Russ He was born Saturday, March 25, 1944 in Wildwood, FL to Robert Vivian and Ludy Frances (nee Webb) Russ. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Darrin Russ and grandson, Blake Devere...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Donald Samuel Bennett

Donald Samuel Bennett, a native of Atlanta, GA, has lived in The Villages, FL, since 2017 where he passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 83 on May 9, 2022. Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Villages Park Campus. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, Southern Institute of Technology and graduated from Georgia State University.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

Friday was the grand opening for the new BJ’s at Lady Lake. As much appreciated for the new store, I find it troubling that all the handicap parking is on the side of the store and the prime spots out front are for golf carts. I understand that BJ’s...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Owner Operator#Eagles
villages-news.com

Enormous crowd shows up for opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator education needed in The Villages

In light of the recent story about a dog being killed by an alligator in The Villages, I feel it is really necessary to have an education program for residents and visitors. As in this story, many people walk their dogs at water’s edge or let them run off leash, which is very dangerous for the dog. I have also heard many stories about and even witnessed residents feeding alligators in the retention ponds. They do not understand the potential harm they are putting other people in and also putting the alligator’s life in danger.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager has lost her driver’s license as the result a golf cart drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing. Julianne Marie Labreche, 59, of the Village of Piedmont, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing her driver’s license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mold growing on home in The Village already facing $15,800 in fines

Mold is growing on a home in The Village already facing $15,800 in fines. The home located at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace in the Village of Chatham was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors. The home has been out...
THE VILLAGE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

The Villages Nurses Club presents scholarships to local students

The Villages Nurses Club awarded three scholarships at their annual Nurses Week luncheon on Tuesday at the Savannah Center. John Johns was the recipient of the 2022 Villages Nurses Club Scholarship of $1,500. He is enrolled as a senior student in the Associate Degree in Nursing Program at Rasmussen University. The club raised the money for his scholarship.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man with violent criminal history nabbed while riding bicycle without lights

A Lady Lake man with a violent criminal history was nabbed while riding a bicycle without lights. Jed Appleton, 35, was riding the bicycle at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk adjacent to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer discovered that Appleton was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation resulting from a domestic battery case. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake could revisit Spanish Springs apartments after commissioner’s change of heart

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

E-biker responds to couple’s complaint in the Village of Bradford

Response to the letter “Couple complains about bad behavior on paths south of State Road 44.”. I live in Bradford and have two E-bikes. The average speed I travel is 15 mph (which is about normal – see chart below). I always use my bell to signal walkers that I am approaching and never speed past them, slowing my speed to 10 mph or less but since I am still going twice as fast as they walk, it would still seem (to them) like I am going like a bat out of h_ll. E-bikes enable older and less fit people to enjoy longer rides with less strain on our tired old aging muscles and joints; it’s not about speed! There are always a few bad apples who can ruin it for everybody but do NOT lump us all together as being irresponsible speed demons. On many of my rides I have been passed by human powered bicycles so it is not just E-bikes that are capable of going fast. Walkers also need to take some responsibility for their own safety such as removing their earbuds so they can hear a cyclist using their warning bell or calling out a warning. Walk on the left side facing oncoming traffic as you should on a multimodal path or street. And please don’t add any curbs to the paths. The paths are in fine shape except for a couple of places where they have already been repaired. It is to be expected as the first paving & use is subject to unforeseen sinking and/or heaving and the heat of the summer sun which destroys a blacktop surface just as it boils the tar right out of our local roads. The table below contains average speeds for cyclists of different experience levels. E-Bikes are here to stay. Ride (and walk) responsibly!
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Red-Shouldered Hawk Resting On Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this red-shouldered hawk taking a rest on Fenney Nature Trail after wreaking havoc amongst other the tree-dwellers. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ANIMALS
villages-news.com

Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators gather at Lake Sumter Landing

More than 200 pro-choice women and some men on Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing joined millions of Americans nationwide to protest the potential reversal of abortion rights by the U.S. Supreme Court. Three speakers, Villagers Dee Melvin and Patricia Beerhalter shared the stage with Katrina Stevens of the Southern Poverty...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy